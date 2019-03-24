Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

VAVA Voom 23 IPX6 Rugged Portable Speaker

Bring Your Soundtrack On the Trail with This Ultra-Durable, 24-Hour Playtime Speaker

by VAVA
Description

Bring your soundtrack on the go, wherever you go, with the VAVA Voom 23. With a 5,200mAh rechargeable battery, this Bluetooth speaker streams audio for up to 24 consecutive hours at an 80% volume level. With that battery life and the rugged engineering, you can take it on hikes, climbs, and all types of outdoor adventures. Simply put, this speaker was built for the outdoors, with an integrated carabiner to attach to your bag, and the ability to withstand sand, dust, water, drops, knocks, impacts, and the wear of daily usage.

  • IPX6 weatherproof construction makes it perfect for outdoor use
  • Dual 3.5W drivers fill a huge outdoor or indoor space
  • Connects via Bluetooth 4.1 or w/ the 3.5mm aux port for crisp hands-free calls & music playback
  • Features 24-hour playtime so you can stream your tunes or make phone calls on the trail the whole day
  • Rubberized rugged build withstands shocks, drops, & wear and tear
  • Wide buttons for volume control & track selection are easy to identify and press

Specs

  • Dimensions: 8"H x 2.2"L x 3.3"W
  • 2 3.5W drivers
  • Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity
  • Bluetooth range: 33'
  • IPX6 splash proof rating
  • Battery capacity: 5,200mAh
  • Battery life: 24 hours

Compatibility

  • Bluetooth 4.1
  • 3.5mm AUX audio cable

Includes

  • VAVA Voom 23 Bluetooth speaker
  • Micro USB charging cable
  • 3.5 mm audio cable
  • Carabiner
  • User guide

Shipping

  • Ships to Contiguous US
  • Expected Delivery: Apr 17 - Apr 20

Terms

  • Includes 12-month third-party warranty