Bring Your Soundtrack On the Trail with This Ultra-Durable, 24-Hour Playtime Speaker

Description

IPX6 weatherproof construction makes it perfect for outdoor use

Dual 3.5W drivers fill a huge outdoor or indoor space

Connects via Bluetooth 4.1 or w/ the 3.5mm aux port for crisp hands-free calls & music playback

Features 24-hour playtime so you can stream your tunes or make phone calls on the trail the whole day

Rubberized rugged build withstands shocks, drops, & wear and tear

Wide buttons for volume control & track selection are easy to identify and press

Bring your soundtrack on the go, wherever you go, with the VAVA Voom 23. With a 5,200mAh rechargeable battery, this Bluetooth speaker streams audio for up to 24 consecutive hours at an 80% volume level. With that battery life and the rugged engineering, you can take it on hikes, climbs, and all types of outdoor adventures. Simply put, this speaker was built for the outdoors, with an integrated carabiner to attach to your bag, and the ability to withstand sand, dust, water, drops, knocks, impacts, and the wear of daily usage.