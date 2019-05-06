This Cybersecurity Essential is Like Fort Knox For Your Digital Assets & Privacy

Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Lock down impenetrable, foolproof cybersecurity for life with this five-device subscription to VeePN. This all-in-one platform rocks all the features essential to any VPN: lightning-fast connection speeds, access to over 2,500 servers around the world, bank-level encryption, and more. Its no-logging policy means you can truly browse incognito (not the case with all VPNs), and best of all — you can get in your content streaming goodness without worrying about location restrictions.

  • Unlimited traffic & bandwidth, plus blazing fast connection speeds
  • DNS Leak prevention feature to curb any possibility of data or identity theft
  • P2P optimized servers for users who need the highest level of privacy
  • 2500+ servers meticulously located in 48 locations to provide optimal connection speed
  • Seamless server switching without any impact on connection quality
  • Bank-level, military-grade AES 256-bit encryption
  • Strict no-logging policy guarantees anonymous browsing
  • Kill switch allows you to cut all connections to your device so your data is protected despite unstable connections
  • Smooth & glitch-free content streaming access across all borders
  • Works w/ cutting-edge VPN protocols: OpenVPN, IKEv2, Smart UDP, etc.
  • Dedicated 24/7 support

  • iOS 10 or later
  • Android 4.4 or later
  • iPhone 5S or later
  • iPad Air or later
  • MacOS X El Capitan 10.11.6 or later
  • Windows Vista or later
  • Linux
  • Google Chrome
  • Mozilla Firefox

  • Length of access: lifetime
  • License deadline: redeem within 30 days of purchase
  • Restrictions: use on up to 5 devices simultaneously
  • See VPN countries with servers here
  • Updates included
  • Language options: English, French, German, Hindi, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Traditional Chinese, Turkish, Norwegian, Polish, Swedish, Dutch
  • For technical questions, please see the VPN support page here

VeePN is a sleek all-in-one online security solution used by more than 1 million people worldwide. We strive to provide our users with an exquisite browsing experience and 100% safety and anonymity. With VeePN, you can access all your favorite services, bypass geo-blocks, enjoy the blazing speed and stay completely anonymous online. We do now collect any of your connection or activity data, as we have a strict no logs policy.

Connect up to 5 devices simultaneously