Description

Tap into the potential benefits of CBD in a vegan-friendly way

Contains Vitamin B12, which may regulate your nervous system

Features full spectrum CBD oil and contains absolutely no THC, ever

Contains organic sunflower oil, which is known to be an antioxidant for your skin

Uses organic sugar for a natural sweetness that's just right

Contains Vitamin D3, which can boost your immune system

Animal lovers rejoice! These Vegan AF CBD Gummies are packed with Sunday Scaries' famed proprietary blend, but with absolutely zero gelatin or other animal products. That way, you can tap into CBD's potential benefits guilt-free! Sunday Scaries' blend comes loaded with full spectrum CBD, Vitamin B12 and Vitamin D3, which are known to regulate your nervous system, boost your immune system, and more.