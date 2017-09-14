Bluetooth 4.0 Technology & 40 MM Drivers Put These Headphones At the Top of Their Class

Wear comfortably all day thanks to cushy, soft foam ear cups

Pair w/ your smartphone, tablet, or laptop & move wirelessly

Control the volume, change tracks, & accept or reject calls w/ the concealed controls

Listen for longer w/ 10 hours of nonstop playback time

The Ventura Wireless Headphones offer absolutely everything you want out of Bluetooth headphones. Boasting a high-end, leather black-on-black design, the adjustable band and chrome-like accents will complement any outfit. With 40mm drivers and a Bluetooth range of up to 10 meters, these headphones deliver sound and function at the top of their class.