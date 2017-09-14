Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

TRNDlabs Ventura Wireless Headphones

Bluetooth 4.0 Technology & 40 MM Drivers Put These Headphones At the Top of Their Class

by TRNDLabs
The Ventura Wireless Headphones offer absolutely everything you want out of Bluetooth headphones. Boasting a high-end, leather black-on-black design, the adjustable band and chrome-like accents will complement any outfit. With 40mm drivers and a Bluetooth range of up to 10 meters, these headphones deliver sound and function at the top of their class.

  • Wear comfortably all day thanks to cushy, soft foam ear cups
  • Pair w/ your smartphone, tablet, or laptop & move wirelessly
  • Control the volume, change tracks, & accept or reject calls w/ the concealed controls
  • Listen for longer w/ 10 hours of nonstop playback time

Details & Requirements

  • Frequency range: 20 Hz-20kHz
  • Drivers: 40mm
  • Impedance: 40 Ω
  • Bluetooth 4.0 EDR, CSR, A2DP, AVRCP, HFP, HSP
  • Bluetooth range: 10m
  • Charging time: 2-3 hours
  • Playback time: 8-10 hours
  • Standby time: 200 hours

Includes

  • VENTURA Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
  • USB charging cable
  • Protective case

Terms

