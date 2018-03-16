These Innovative Earplugs Protect Your Hearing Without Muffling Sound

Create an enjoyable & balanced listening experience free from uncomfortable noise

Reuse consistently thanks to washable eartips

Filter specific frequencies to deliver the best possible listening experience & sound quality to your ear

Wear for longer thanks to the durable, comfortable design

Protect your ears from damaging decibels

Keep a low profile due to the minimalist design

Let's face it: loud noises hurt. You might have been fine with those loud concerts, sporting events, and bustling conferences when you were younger, but now you're just accelerating the damage to your ears. That's why Vibes decided to make earplugs cool. These incredible hi-fi earplugs are designed to not just lower the decibels of your environment, but actually enhance sound clarity so you can enjoy natural sound the way it was intended to be enjoyed. Unlike traditional foam earplugs that muffle sound, Vibes filter sound using specially designed sound tubes that balance sound waves, allowing you to protect your hearing without missing a beat.