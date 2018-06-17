Skip the Editing Bootcamps & Start Building Your Own Professional Videos

The Pitch

Access 96 videos each year, delivered as 8 per month

Promote your brand w/ intro/outro animations, cinematic titles, promotional slideshows & music visualizers

Use advanced customization tools to adjust templates for colors, effects, positioning & more

Easily fix mistakes w/ one-click undo functionality

Keep track of edits w/ automatic still-image previews on every change

Never lose work thanks to automatic project saving & drafts

Reviews

Product Hunt: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

First impressions are critical, which is why companies aren't afraid to pay a pretty penny for videos that put their brand's best foot forward. But, for those of us launching our own products and brands, coming to grips with today's production tools (or financing a freelancer to do it for you) isn't always feasible. That's where Videobolt comes into the picture. A motion graphic design marketplace and template editor, Videobolt allows you to source and customize high-quality intro/outro animations, cinematic titles, promotional slideshows, and music visualizers, regardless of your editing know-how. With a Pro subscription, you'll get access to 96 videos per year, delivered as 8 videos a month, as well as a trove of Pro features that streamline the production process.