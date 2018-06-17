Skip the Editing Bootcamps & Start Building Your Own Professional Videos

The Pitch
First impressions are critical, which is why companies aren't afraid to pay a pretty penny for videos that put their brand's best foot forward. But, for those of us launching our own products and brands, coming to grips with today's production tools (or financing a freelancer to do it for you) isn't always feasible. That's where Videobolt comes into the picture. A motion graphic design marketplace and template editor, Videobolt allows you to source and customize high-quality intro/outro animations,
cinematic titles, promotional slideshows, and music visualizers, regardless of your editing know-how. With a Pro subscription, you'll get access to 96 videos per year, delivered as 8 videos a month, as well as a trove of Pro features that streamline the production process.
- Access 96 videos each year, delivered as 8 per month
- Promote your brand w/ intro/outro animations, cinematic titles, promotional slideshows & music visualizers
- Use advanced customization tools to adjust templates for colors, effects, positioning & more
- Easily fix mistakes w/ one-click undo functionality
- Keep track of edits w/ automatic still-image previews on every change
- Never lose work thanks to automatic project saving & drafts
Reviews
System Requirements
Important Details
- Number of users: 1
- Length of access: lifetime
- Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
- Commercial license
- 96 videos per year, delivered as 8 per month
- Advanced customization
- History and undo
- Automatic previews
- Automatic project saving and drafts
About the Developer
Videobolt.net is a motion graphic design marketplace augmented with a template editor to allow immediate online customization of motion graphics. New templates are being added weekly, sourced and curated from the community. We invite everyone proficient in After Effects to submit their work and discover a new source of income. We sell several different categories of motion graphics: intro/outro animations, cinematic titles, promotional/lifestyle slideshows, and music visualizers. If you have new category ideas or suggestions we are all ears.
Terms
- Instant digital redemption