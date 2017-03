This course will walk you through the entire filmmaking process for three award-winning indie films. From casting to choreography to audio and visual editing, you'll learn valuable takeaways applicable to your own filmmaking aspirations. Best of all? You're receiving top-notch film instruction while spending a fraction of the time and money required of a formal film school education.

Alex Ferrari has been in the film industry for over 20 years, and has worked on over 1000 feature films, shorts, commercials, music videos, network promos, documentaries and webisodes. His personal films have been screened in 600+ film festivals around the world. He also runs Indie Film Hustle, a website offering instruction on how to survive and thrive in the film business. Alex has worked with Academy Award and Sundance winners, as well as beginning film students eager to learn from his expertise. For more details on the course and instructor,. This course is hosted by StackSkills, the premier eLearning destination for discovering top-shelf courses on everything from coding—to business—to fitness, and beyond!