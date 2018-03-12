The Vinyl Club for the Musically Curious & Artistically Adventurous

Vinyl Moon is the music discovery club for the musically curious and artistically adventurous. Each month, Vinyl Moon curates the best new songs by ten different emerging artists to press on gorgeous vinyl. They then work with a different visual artist each month to create exclusive artwork and deluxe packaging. Records so cool, you'll want to keep them on display whenever they leave your turntable.
Featured on Billboard, Forbes, LA Weekly, Crosley Radio, and Inverse
- Subscribers receive the latest volume of Vinyl Moon each month
- Each volume contains a mix of 10 up-and-coming musical artists pressed to beautiful, high-quality colored vinyl
- Every record jacket is custom designed with deluxe features by visual artists
- Subscribers also receive member discounts and free shipping in our store
- The most original record club out there!
- Length of access: 1 month
Each Vinyl Moon Delivery Includes
- 10 songs from under-the-radar new bands on vinyl
- Deluxe packaging and colored vinyl
- Original artwork record jacket
- Booklet with lyrics, song art, artist info
- Instant digital redemption