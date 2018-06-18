Shine Your Way Out of Any Situation with These Military-Grade Torches

Light the way w/ full, medium, low & strobe brightness modes, plus the SOS signal

Take to any environment thanks to the weatherproof, ultra-durable design

Easily store & carry w/ the included shockproof case

Use the tactical head to shatter glass & fend off attackers

Have ample power w/ 2 rechargeable batteries

With a 1000-lumen output and indestructible design, it's no wonder why military professionals count on tools like the Viper flashlight to light their way through hostile environments. These tactical torches boast an adjustable zoom that allows you to switch between a wider flood light and precision beam, while their five different lighting modes let you fine-tune their brightness and even signal for help in a rescue scenario.