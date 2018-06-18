Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Gear + Gadgets > Accessories

Viper 1000-Lumen Tactical Flashlights: 2-Pack

Shine Your Way Out of Any Situation with These Military-Grade Torches

Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!
$29.99 $119.99 75% off
by Neva Tech
(13)
ADD TO CART
Add to Cart ($29.99)
Ending In:
wishlist
With a 1000-lumen output and indestructible design, it's no wonder why military professionals count on tools like the Viper flashlight to light their way through hostile environments. These tactical torches boast an adjustable zoom that allows you to switch between a wider flood light and precision beam, while their five different lighting modes let you fine-tune their brightness and even signal for help in a rescue scenario.

  • Light the way w/ full, medium, low & strobe brightness modes, plus the SOS signal
  • Take to any environment thanks to the weatherproof, ultra-durable design
  • Easily store & carry w/ the included shockproof case
  • Use the tactical head to shatter glass & fend off attackers
  • Have ample power w/ 2 rechargeable batteries

Details

  • Output: 1,000 lumens
  • Weatherproof
  • Material: titanium alloy shell
  • Bulb life: 100,000 hours
  • High-density 18650 rechargeable lithium batteries
  • 5 light modes
  • Belt clip
  • Impact resistance: 4.5 ft
  • Zoomable design
  • Shockproof case

Includes

  • 2 flashlights
  • 2 rechargeable batteries
  • Battery charger
  • Case

Terms

All sales final.
  • Ships to Contiguous US
  • Expected Delivery: Jul 4 - Jul 7