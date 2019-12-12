Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

EyeQue VisionCheck ®

Monitor Your Eyesight Right at Home with This Automated Vision Tracking Device

by EyeQue
Have a busy schedule but want to check if your glasses prescription is still up to snuff? Say no more! With EyeQue VisionCheck, you won't need to set up a whole doctor's appointment. This MIT patented refractometer is the only at-home solution to test your eyes, get EyeGlass Numbers, and use them to order eyeglasses online. This CES 2019 award-winning gadget let’s you know your vision in between doctor visits, right in the comfort of your home!

CES 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree

  • Get acquainted w/ your Vision Tracker using the in-app tutorials & practice tests
  • Take 3 full tests to get your first set of EyeGlass Numbers
  • Access your EyeGlass Numbers in-app or in your personalized report online at PDCheck with your free 1-year subscription. Please note the annual subscription is $4.99 per account.
  • The EyeQue PDCheck is included to measure your pupillary distance with a simple selfie + the PDCheck frames. (This is important for ordering glasses online)
  • Upload prescriptions received from your doctor to create a complete vision history
  • Keep your EyeGlass Numbers up to date by taking tests at least once per month
  • Use your EyeGlass Numbers to order new stylish frames any time of the year.
  • Share your device with friends and family – just be sure they create their own account.
  • Contact our 5-star support team any time for a consultation
Note: Customers must be 21 years old+ to purchase

This is not a replacement for the eye doctor. VisionCheck simply measures the power of lenses you’ll need to correct your vision. VisionCheck does not provide a full eye health exam

Specs: VisionCheck

  • Color: white (body), black (trim)
  • Finish: glossy
  • Materials: silicone (eyecup), ABS plastic (body)
  • Product dimensions: 1.4"H x 3.6"L x 2"W
  • Weight: 2 oz
  • FDA class I registered ophthalmic refractometer
  • Platform: monocular, Bluetooth-powered automated lens rotation

Specs: PDCheck Frames

  • Color: white
  • Finish: matte
  • Materials: TR high quality and flexible plastic
  • Product dimensions: 5.5" x 1.7" x 6" (with temples extended)
  • Weight: 0.75oz
  • How It Works
  • Results may vary, which is why EyeQue honors a 30-day money back guarantee
  • Manufacturer's 1-year warranty

What You'll Need

  • Android or iOS Smartphone (resolution of 250 PPI or more)
  • VisionCheck app (free)
  • Wi-Fi access
  • Email address (to create account)

Includes

  • EyeQue VisionCheck
  • Elastic band - to attach VisionCheck to your smartphone
  • USB-C charging cable
  • PDCheck- to measure your pupillary distance
  • User manual

