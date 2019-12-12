Monitor Your Eyesight Right at Home with This Automated Vision Tracking Device

Description
Have a busy schedule but want to check if your glasses prescription is still up to snuff? Say no more! With EyeQue VisionCheck, you won't need to set up a whole doctor's appointment. This MIT patented refractometer is the only at-home solution to test your eyes, get EyeGlass Numbers, and use them to order eyeglasses online. This CES 2019 award-winning gadget let’s you know your vision in between doctor visits, right in the comfort of your home!
CES 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree
Note: Customers must be 21 years old+ to purchase
- Get acquainted w/ your Vision Tracker using the in-app tutorials & practice tests
- Take 3 full tests to get your first set of EyeGlass Numbers
- Access your EyeGlass Numbers in-app or in your personalized report online at PDCheck with your free 1-year subscription. Please note the annual subscription is $4.99 per account.
- The EyeQue PDCheck is included to measure your pupillary distance with a simple selfie + the PDCheck frames. (This is important for ordering glasses online)
- Upload prescriptions received from your doctor to create a complete vision history
- Keep your EyeGlass Numbers up to date by taking tests at least once per month
- Use your EyeGlass Numbers to order new stylish frames any time of the year.
- Share your device with friends and family – just be sure they create their own account.
- Contact our 5-star support team any time for a consultation
This is not a replacement for the eye doctor. VisionCheck simply measures the power of lenses you’ll need to correct your vision. VisionCheck does not provide a full eye health exam