VIZIO SB3651-E6 Soundbar (Certified Refurbished)

Immerse Yourself in Amazing Sound with Booming Bass & Minimal Distortion

by Vizio
This refurbished VIZIO SmartCast Sound Bar delivers an elevated entertainment experience. Premium audio, sleek design and unmatched value amp up your content without the compromise. Immerse yourself in the entertainment you love and experience true audio with crystal clear dialogue and booming bass. From massive explosions to faint whispers, you can experience every detail in amazing clarity up to 101 dB and with less than 1% Total Harmonic Distortion. From the roar of a concert to the rumble of your party playlist, this sleek wireless subwoofer delivers room-shaking bass as deep as 50 Hz with advanced audio technology.

  • Experience crystal clear dialogue & booming bass
  • Hear every detail in amazing clarity up to 101 dB w/ less than 1% Total Harmonic Distortion
  • Enjoy room-shaking bass as deep as 50 Hz
  • Stream music from any Chromecast-enabled audio app over WiFi w/ no interruptions
  • Download the VIZIO Smart Cast app & turn your mobile device into a powerful remote
  • Model year: 2015

Specs

  • Dimensions: 9"H x 38"L x 14"W
  • Model number: SB3651-E6C-RB
  • Brand name: VIZIO
  • Item weight: 13.62 lb
  • Color: black
  • Speaker type: subwoofer, satellite, soundbar

Includes

  • VIZIO SB3651-E6 Soundbar (Certified Refurbished)
  • Two Rear Speakers
  • Wireless subwoofer
  • Optical and analog Inputs
  • HDMI
  • Optical cables

Shipping

  • Ships to Contiguous US
  • Expected Delivery: Aug 19 - Aug 22

Terms

  • 90-day warranty from third party included