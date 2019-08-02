Immerse Yourself in Amazing Sound with Booming Bass & Minimal Distortion

Description

Model year: 2015

This refurbished VIZIO SmartCast Sound Bar delivers an elevated entertainment experience. Premium audio, sleek design and unmatched value amp up your content without the compromise. Immerse yourself in the entertainment you love and experience true audio with crystal clear dialogue and booming bass. From massive explosions to faint whispers, you can experience every detail in amazing clarity up to 101 dB and with less than 1% Total Harmonic Distortion. From the roar of a concert to the rumble of your party playlist, this sleek wireless subwoofer delivers room-shaking bass as deep as 50 Hz with advanced audio technology.