Watch Your Favorite Shows & Movies on a 60" Display in 4K Ultra HD Resolution

Watch all of your favorite shows and movies in brilliant 4k Ultra HD on this VIZIO SmartCast™ 60" Home Theater. With Chromecast built in, the VIZIO SmartCast™ E-Series is the easiest way to stream the entertainment you love from your phone or tablet to your TV's display. The E-Series contains 10 Active LED Zones® that dynamically adjust your screen’s backlight to adapt to the content on-screen, delivering incomparable contrast levels, sharper details, and the deepest, purest black levels.

Enjoy high-definition viewing with 8.3 million screen pixels on a stunning 4k Ultra HD 60" display

Stream all of your favorite entertainment from your phone to your E-Series using thousands of popular apps like Netflix, HBO NOW, Hulu, YouTube, and Spotify

With the VIZIO SmartCast™ App, easily control everything as you would with a traditional button remote

Savor the sharp details and optimized contrast levels with 10 Active LED Zone® backlighting

