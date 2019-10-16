Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Gear + Gadgets > Television + Home Theater > TV

VIZIO SmartCast™ E-series 60" Ultra HD Home Theater Display™

Watch Your Favorite Shows & Movies on a 60" Display in 4K Ultra HD Resolution

$599.99 $749.99
by Vizio
Ships from vendor within 2 days

Description

Watch all of your favorite shows and movies in brilliant 4k Ultra HD on this VIZIO SmartCast™ 60" Home Theater. With Chromecast built in, the VIZIO SmartCast™ E-Series is the easiest way to stream the entertainment you love from your phone or tablet to your TV's display. The E-Series contains 10 Active LED Zones® that dynamically adjust your screen’s backlight to adapt to the content on-screen, delivering incomparable contrast levels, sharper details, and the deepest, purest black levels.


  • Enjoy high-definition viewing with 8.3 million screen pixels on a stunning 4k Ultra HD 60" display
  • Stream all of your favorite entertainment from your phone to your E-Series using thousands of popular apps like Netflix, HBO NOW, Hulu, YouTube, and Spotify
  • With the VIZIO SmartCast™ App, easily control everything as you would with a traditional button remote
  • Savor the sharp details and optimized contrast levels with 10 Active LED Zone® backlighting

Reviews:

  • Reviewed.com: "Vizio's E Series straddles an important mid-point between quality and affordability, which set it squarely in the "too good to be true" category when it debuted a few years ago."

Specs

  • 60" Display
  • VIZIO SmartCast™ w/ Google Cast™ Built-in
  • Ultra HD - 3840x2160 resolution
  • UHD Upscale Spatial Scaling Engine™
  • V8 Octa-Core Processor
  • Full-Array LED w/ 10 Active LED Zones®
  • Built in WiFi
  • Dimensions with stand: 53.50”W x 33.50”H x 10.60”D
  • Dimensions without stand: 53.50”W x 31.0”H x 2.70”D
  • One Year Warranty Parts & Labor. Free Lifetime Technical Support.
  • Click here for full specs

Compatibility

  • Requires iOS 9.0 or later
  • Android

Includes

  • Display
  • Stand
  • Remote Control
  • 2 AAA Batteries
  • 6' HDMI Cable

Shipping

  • Ships to Contiguous US
  • Expected Delivery: Oct 23 - Oct 30
  • Expected International Delivery: Oct 27 - Oct 30

Terms

  • 30-day return policy. Customer pays shipping fee