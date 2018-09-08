Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Vobot: The World's First Smart Clock With Amazon Alexa

Get Alexa Functionality in a Smarter Package with Touch, Voice & Gesture Controls

by Vobot
Description

Space on your nightstand is limited, but you'll want to make room for Vobot, the world's first smart clock with Amazon Alexa. Bringing Amazon Alexa, sleep coaching and daily routine programs together, this clock helps you get the best start to your day. It's designed as a stand-alone device, so there's no need to fuss with pairing your smartphone. Simply set it up via the companion app, and you can use touch, voice, and motion controls to play music, check the weather, get the news, and more throughout your day.

  • Stick to your daily routine w/ smart alarm functionality & wake up music
  • Relax & get to sleep faster w/ white noise, hypnotic music & natural sounds
  • Simply tap & talk to play music, check weather, hear the news & more
  • Flip the clock over to snooze & hold the screen to stop the alarm
  • Play music, ebooks & more via iHeart Radio, Tuneln, and Amazon Music

Specs

  • Dimensions: 3.55" x 3.55" x 2.9"
  • Weight: 0.32 pounds
  • Connectivity: 2.4GHz Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n
  • Audio: 5W speaker, audio codec with DSP, D-Class amplifier, 3.5mm AUX OUT
  • Display: 320 white LEDs dot matrix
  • Power supply: DC 5V / 2A, micro-USB
  • Battery: 1,800 mAh
  • Smart alarm clock
  • Proactive reminder
  • Sleep coach program
  • Proximity sensor
  • Voice-controlled

Compatibility

  • Amazon Alexa-enabled

Includes

  • Vobot: The World's First Smart Clock With Amazon Alexa
  • USB line
  • Manual
  • Service Card

