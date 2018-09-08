Get Alexa Functionality in a Smarter Package with Touch, Voice & Gesture Controls

Description

Stick to your daily routine w/ smart alarm functionality & wake up music

Relax & get to sleep faster w/ white noise, hypnotic music & natural sounds

Simply tap & talk to play music, check weather, hear the news & more

Flip the clock over to snooze & hold the screen to stop the alarm

Play music, ebooks & more via iHeart Radio, Tuneln, and Amazon Music

Space on your nightstand is limited, but you'll want to make room for Vobot, the world's first smart clock with Amazon Alexa. Bringing Amazon Alexa, sleep coaching and daily routine programs together, this clock helps you get the best start to your day. It's designed as a stand-alone device, so there's no need to fuss with pairing your smartphone. Simply set it up via the companion app, and you can use touch, voice, and motion controls to play music, check the weather, get the news, and more throughout your day.