Get Alexa Functionality in a Smarter Package with Touch, Voice & Gesture Controls

DescriptionSpace on your nightstand is limited, but you'll want to make room for Vobot, the world's first smart clock with Amazon Alexa. Bringing Amazon Alexa, sleep coaching and daily routine programs together, this clock helps you get the best start to your day. It's designed as a stand-alone device, so there's no need to fuss with pairing your smartphone. Simply set it up via the companion app, and you can use touch, voice, and motion controls to play music, check the weather, get the news, and more throughout your day.
