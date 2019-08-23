Massage Every Muscle & Experience Quick Relief with This Handheld 6-Level Massager

Description

Assist muscle fatigue, soreness, spasms & stiffness by increasing your body's lymphatic flow and reducing your lactic acid

Relieve muscle spasm, increase blood flow & shorten muscle recovery time using vibration frequency and amplitude

Choose between 6 adjustable speeds

Reach all your muscles, trigger points & scar tissues w/ the handheld design and 3-tip attachment

Designed for quick relief, the Vortix Muscle Massager increases lymphatic flow and reduces lactic acid in order to assist with muscle fatigue, soreness, spasms, and stiffness. The scientifically-proven vibration frequency and amplitude effectively relieve muscle spasms, increase blood flow, and shorten muscle recovery time. This massager has six adjustable speeds that combine frequency, amplitude, and torque to give you a new and satisfying relaxation experience. The handheld designed and 3-tip attachments even allow you to reach every muscle in your back, neck, feet, legs, hips, and arms.