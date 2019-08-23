Massage Every Muscle & Experience Quick Relief with This Handheld 6-Level Massager

DescriptionDesigned for quick relief, the Vortix Muscle Massager increases lymphatic flow and reduces lactic acid in order to assist with muscle fatigue, soreness, spasms, and stiffness. The scientifically-proven vibration frequency and amplitude effectively relieve muscle spasms, increase blood flow, and shorten muscle recovery time. This massager has six adjustable speeds that combine frequency, amplitude, and torque to give you a new and satisfying relaxation experience. The handheld designed and 3-tip attachments even allow you to reach every muscle in your back, neck, feet, legs, hips, and arms.
