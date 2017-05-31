Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Web Services > Security > VPN

VPN Unlimited: Lifetime Subscription

Safety First--Protect Your Online Activity & Browse without Restriction for Life

Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!
$29.99 $499.99 94% off
by VPN Unlimited
(7137)

choose type:

Lifetime
$29.99 $499.99
3-Yr
$19.00 $64.99
ADD TO CART
Choose Options
Ending In:
wishlist
Wait! Before you buy, why not get this VPN Unlimited Lifetime deal PLUS To-Do Checklist Lifetime? The bundle is $34.99 here.

Say goodbye to all your online privacy worries, for life. VPN Unlimited is your one-stop shop for protecting both your Wi-Fi and cellular connections, securing your online activity, and bypassing web content restrictions.

*VPN Service Providers Best VPN Service Award for 2015*
*Rated PC Mag Top VPN for 2016*
*Named a Best VPN Service of September 2016 by TechRadar*

  • Secure public Wi-Fi connection: your data is hidden & encrypted
  • Unlimited traffic bandwidth: no need to worry about your data usage
  • Unlimited high-speed connection
  • A growing selection of servers globally: currently 53 locations in 39 countries including USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong and Japan
  • Fast server switching & app operating

Details & Requirements

  • VPN work with torrents or P2P
  • See VPN countries with servers here
  • Use on up to 5 devices simultaneously; you can delete existing devices at any time (1 per week), and then add new ones to have 5 total activated at a time
  • Please contact support@keepsolid.com with questions regarding compatibility with your router/setup
  • For technical questions, please see the VPN FAQs here, or contact them directly at support@keepsolid.com

Compatibility

  • iPhone 4 and up
  • Android 4.0 and up
  • Mac: OS X 10.10 and up
  • Windows: Micrsoft Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8, 8.1, 10
  • Linux: Debian GNU/Linux 7.0, Ubuntu 12.04+
  • Windows Phones: Windows 8.1, Update 1
  • Language options for iOS, Android, Mac OS X and Windows: Arabic, Chinese (simplified), German, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese (BR), Russian, Spanish,Turkish
  • The service is available for setting up on Wi-Fi routers
  • This product is available to residents of China

Terms

  • All sales final
  • Instant digital redemption
  • Length of access: lifetime
  • Updates included
  • License deadline: redeem within 30 days of purchase
  • Restrictions: use on up to 5 devices simultaneously; you can deactivate devices at any time (1 per week), to free a slot for a new device to have 5 total activated at a time