VPN Unlimited: 3-Yr Subscription

Safeguard Your Online Activity + Access Territory-Restricted Websites on Mobile & Desktop

Say goodbye to all your online privacy worries, for 3 years. VPN Unlimited is your one-stop shop for protecting both your Wi-Fi and cellular connections, securing your online activity, and bypassing web content restrictions.

VPN Service Providers' Best VPN Service Award for 2015
PC Mag's Top VPN for 2016
Named a Best VPN Service of September 2016 by TechRadar

  • Secure public Wi-Fi connection: your data is hidden & encrypted
  • Unlimited traffic bandwidth: no need to worry about your data usage
  • Unlimited high-speed connection
  • A growing selection of servers globally: currently 70+ locations in 50+ countries including USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong and Japan, with more than 1000 servers
  • Fast server switching & app operating
  • Blocks ads, malware, & tracking systems w/ the newly included DNS Firewall

Details & Requirements

  • VPN work with torrents or P2P
  • See VPN countries with servers here
  • Use on up to 5 devices simultaneously; you can delete existing devices at any time (1 per week), and then add new ones to have 5 total activated at a time
  • Please contact support@keepsolid.com with questions regarding compatibility with your router/setup
  • For technical questions, please see the VPN FAQs here, or contact them directly at support@keepsolid.com

Compatibility

  • Android 4.0 and later
  • Mac: OS X 10.10 and later
  • iOS 8.0 and later
  • iPhone 5S and later
  • iPad Air and later
  • Windows: Microsoft Windows XP SP3, Vista, 7, 8, 8.1, 10
  • Linux: Debian GNU/Linux 7.0, Ubuntu 12.04+
  • Windows Phones: Windows 8.1, Update 1
  • Language options for iOS, Android, Mac OS X and Windows: Arabic, Chinese (simplified), German, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese (BR), Russian, Spanish,Turkish
  • The service is available for setting up on Wi-Fi routers
  • This product is available to residents of China

Terms

  • Instant digital download
  • For new KeepSolid users only
  • May purchase multiple licenses, but 3-year subscriptions are not stackable, must use unique accounts
  • Offer may not be combined with any other offer
  • License deadline: instant redemption required
  • Updates included
  • Restrictions: use on up to 5 devices simultaneously; you can deactivate devices at any time (1 per week), to free a slot for a new device to have 5 total activated at a time
    • If you have more questions about this amazing VPN service, click here