Unlock True Online Privacy with This Encrypted, Zero-Logging VPN Service

Internet threats are a real thing - and surfing the web on a public connection can result in your personal data falling into the wrong hands. While most VPNs will help you surf undetected, some still maintain logs on your browsing movements, defeating the purpose of getting one in the first place! VPNSecure proudly assures that ZERO logs are recorded, so you can browse online with absolute peace of mind. And, with the Smart DNS component, you can even bypass those annoying geographical restrictions that block Hulu, and more abroad. Get VPNSecure, and you'll get a cross-platform VPN service you can trust.
- Allows you to bypass geolocation blocks on your favorite streaming networks
- Encrypts your traffic so hackers can't access your data
- Hides your location & IP address
- Supports torrents
- Allows you to connect five devices simultaneously
- Grants you the ability to choose Data Cipher
- Uses Stealth VPN to render your VPN traffic unrecognizable
- Delivers unlimited bandwidth
- Does not keep any logs of your activity
- Includes servers in 46+ countries & counting
- Protects against DNS leak fixes, kill switches & more
Strict No Logging Policy!
Reviews
- vpnMentor: ★★★★★
- VPN Analysis: ★★★★★
- Best VPN: ★★★★★
System Requirements
- Windows (NOT compatible with Windows mobile)
- Mac OS X
- Android
- iOS
- Linux
- DD-WRT
- Tomato USB
- Please check that your device supports OpenVPN before buying
Important Details
- Version 2.1.4
- Updates included
- Package includes HTTP Proxy + Smart DNS solutions
- License redemption deadline: redeem within 30 days of purchase
- Restrictions: for use on up to 5 devices
- Length of access: lifetime
What's New in Version 2.1.4?
- Romanian and Korean Language translations added
- Auto reconnection on hibernation/sleeping improvements
- Will now auto reconnect much quicker
About the Developer
VPNSecure is a Private Internet VPN service provider which provides easy to use VPN downloads and a wide range of services, desktop windows VPN, Mac / OSX VPN, Android VPN, Multiple Protocols available although we recommend OpenVPN for security.