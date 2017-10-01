Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

VPNSecure: Lifetime Subscription

Get All the Pros & Skip the Cons with This Fast, Fully-Encrypted Internet Safety Vest

VPN Secure
Internet threats are a real thing - and surfing the Web on a public connection can result in your personal data falling into the wrong hands. This deal offers you a lifetime of protection so you can explore the Internet worry-free. With the Smart DNS component, you can even bypass those annoying geographical restrictions that block Hulu, and more abroad. Plus, unlike other VPN services that claim to not log your activity, VPNSecure proudly assures that ZERO logs are recorded. Get VPNSecure, and you'll get a cross-platform VPN service you can trust.

  • Allows you to bypass geolocation blocks on your favorite streaming networks
  • Encrypts your traffic so hackers can't access your data
  • Hides your location & IP address
  • Supports torrents
  • Allows you to connect five devices simultaneously
  • Grants you the ability to choose Data Cipher
  • Uses Stealth VPN to render your VPN traffic unrecognizable
  • Delivers unlimited bandwidth
  • Does not keep any logs of your activity
  • Includes servers in 46+ countries & counting
  • Protects against DNS leak fixes, kill switches & more

  • Version 2.0.1
  • Package includes HTTP Proxy + Smart DNS solutions

Compatibility

  • Windows (NOT compatible with Windows mobile)
  • Mac OS X
  • Android
  • iOS
  • Linux
  • DD-WRT
  • Tomato USB
  • Please check that your device supports OpenVPN before buying

Terms

  • All sales final
  • Instant digital redemption
  • License redemption deadline: redeem within 30 days of purchase
  • Updates included
  • Length of access: lifetime