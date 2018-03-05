This iPhone Case Comes Installed with 10 Classic Games for the Ultimate Nostalgia Trip

Installed w/ ten classic games, including Tetris, Tank, Formula One Racing, & Snake

Raised buttons make gaming easier & help protect against bumps and falls

Ultra-slim design so you'll barely notice it on your iPhone

Allows full port access

Hard plastic construction protects your phone

Remember how much you loved your classic Gameboy? The intuitive gameplay and good ol' fashioned plastic construction were emblematic of a simpler time where Tetris was king of the gaming world. The good times will roll again with the Wanle Gamers Console! This nostalgic iPhone case turns your smartphone into a gaming oasis, with ten classic games like Tetris, Tank, Snake, Formula One Racing, and more pre-installed. Protect your phone and play classic games at the same time. What's not to love?