Apps + Software > Productivity

WhiteSmoke Writing Assistant: Lifetime Premium Subscription

Write Error-Free with This Intelligent, All-in-One Spelling, Style & Grammar Police App

Description

Even the best writers make errors. Whether you fit that mold or you're an awful writer altogether, you'll find your solution in WhiteSmoke. Using advanced technology, WhiteSmoke checks your work for grammar, spelling, punctuation, and style errors - so you never send off a flawed work email again. Whether you're writing on mobile or desktop, this versatile, easy-to-use software is compatible with all browsers, includes a translator for over 50 languages, and lets you perfect your writing virtually anywhere you do it.

  • Rated as the #1 solution for English grammar, style, spelling & punctuation
  • Comes w/ access to all current & future product features for free, for life
  • Activates w/ just one click in browser-based text editors
  • Analyzes text w/ unique patented artificial intelligence algorithms
  • Checks for potential plagiarism w/ its huge database
  • Works w/ Microsoft Word & Outlook to proofread your emails and documents

Reviews

  • TopTenReviews: 2017 Gold Award for Writing Enhancement Software

Important Details

  • License redemption deadline: redeem within 30 days of purchase
  • Restrictions: includes license for 1 user
  • Length of access: lifetime access to all current and future product features
  • Updates included for life
  • Premium includes Anywhere & Writer Expert
  • Includes spelling, grammar, punctuation, style & plagiarism checker
  • Includes writing tutorials, document & letter templates
  • Full text translator & dictionary for over 50 languages
  • English grammar video tutorials

System Requirements

  • Microsoft Word & Outlook
  • macOS Sierra
  • Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7, Vista, XP
  • All web browsers

Terms

