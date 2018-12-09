Write Error-Free with This Intelligent, All-in-One Spelling, Style & Grammar Police App

Description

Rated as the #1 solution for English grammar, style, spelling & punctuation

Comes w/ access to all current & future product features for free, for life

Activates w/ just one click in browser-based text editors

Analyzes text w/ unique patented artificial intelligence algorithms

Checks for potential plagiarism w/ its huge database

Works w/ Microsoft Word & Outlook to proofread your emails and documents

Even the best writers make errors. Whether you fit that mold or you're an awful writer altogether, you'll find your solution in WhiteSmoke. Using advanced technology, WhiteSmoke checks your work for grammar, spelling, punctuation, and style errors - so you never send off a flawed work email again. Whether you're writing on mobile or desktop, this versatile, easy-to-use software is compatible with all browsers, includes a translator for over 50 languages, and lets you perfect your writing virtually anywhere you do it.

Reviews