Wilfa Precision Automatic Coffee Brewer

Enjoy Freshly Brewed Coffee Anytime You Want with This Automatic Coffee Machine

by Wilfa
Description

The Wilfa Precision reflects the simple yet state-of-the-art brewing technology of Norway's avid coffee culture. This automatic filter brewer is engineered for exact temperature and water control, producing the most flavorful results in a short time. Sleek and elegant on your countertop, this award-winning machine lets you see the brewing process in action as coffee makes its way through the tubes and into the carafe. Its features include an LED display with kitchen timer and clock as well as a child safety lock function to prevent accidental operation. The Wilfa Precision Coffee Brewer was developed in collaboration with Tim Wendelboe, recognized barista artist and owner of the Tim Wendelboe espresso bar, microbrewery, and training center.

  • Make a great coffee using fresh & clean water w/ the brewer's detachable water tank
  • Follow the measurements of freshly ground coffee & water indicated on the water tank
  • Adjust the amount of brewed coffee you intend to make using the flow control
  • Automatically remove leftover water from the system after each brew
  • Enjoy a coffee w/ a Golden Cup standard of the Specialty Coffee Associations of America (SCAA) and Europe (SCAE)

Specs

  • Materials: black plastic
  • Product dimensions: 14"H x 14.3"L x 8"W
  • Developed in collaboration w/ world champion barista Tim Wendelboe
  • Golden Cup standard of the Specialty Coffee Associations of America (SCAA) and Europe (SCAE)
  • Precise heating system delivers water at optimal brew temperature through entire cycle (197º-205ºF)
  • Hot plate keeps glass carafe of brewed coffee at an optimal 185ºF
  • Detachable water tank w/measurement markings for correct coffee/water ratio
  • Adjustable flow: makes 1-10 cups
  • Capacity: 42 oz glass carafe
  • 110V power plug

Includes

  • Wilfa Precision Automatic Coffee Brewer (Black Plastic)
  • Manual

