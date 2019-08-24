Enjoy Freshly Brewed Coffee Anytime You Want with This Automatic Coffee Machine

Description

Make a great coffee using fresh & clean water w/ the brewer's detachable water tank

Follow the measurements of freshly ground coffee & water indicated on the water tank

Adjust the amount of brewed coffee you intend to make using the flow control

Automatically remove leftover water from the system after each brew

Enjoy a coffee w/ a Golden Cup standard of the Specialty Coffee Associations of America (SCAA) and Europe (SCAE)

The Wilfa Precision reflects the simple yet state-of-the-art brewing technology of Norway's avid coffee culture. This automatic filter brewer is engineered for exact temperature and water control, producing the most flavorful results in a short time. Sleek and elegant on your countertop, this award-winning machine lets you see the brewing process in action as coffee makes its way through the tubes and into the carafe. Its features include an LED display with kitchen timer and clock as well as a child safety lock function to prevent accidental operation. The Wilfa Precision Coffee Brewer was developed in collaboration with Tim Wendelboe, recognized barista artist and owner of the Tim Wendelboe espresso bar, microbrewery, and training center.