Windscribe VPN: 2-Yr Pro Subscription

Hello, Private Browsing! Protect Your Online Data on an Unlimited Number of Devices with One Purchase

by Windscribe
Description

Windscribe is much more than a VPN. It's a desktop application and browser extension that work in conjunction to protect your online privacy, unblock websites, and remove ads and trackers from your everyday browsing. With Windscribe, you'll never mess with confusing settings and options menus again; just turn it on on your desktop once, and it's good to go in the background forever. Apart from the easy-to-use interface, one of the biggest benefits of choosing Windscribe's service is that it provides unlimited downloads and unlimited simultaneous connections. You'll find that most VPNs limit you to a maximum of five devices (if that), making Windscribe's offering a great choice for owners of multiple devices and small businesses alike. It's also touted for its above average anonymity, including a strict no-logging policy and anonymous sign-up that doesn't even require as much as an email address. Why the paid version over the free version? The paid version offers unlimited downloads and unlimited data — making it well worth the purchase. It's no surprise that Canadian-based company, Windscribe, is one of the most recommended VPNs on the market — check out the reviews below for yourself.

  • Mask your physical location from 3rd parties w/ an encrypted tunnel
  • Access geo-locked content from anywhere
  • Block ads & trackers and improve your browsing speed w/ the ROBERT feature
  • Access services on your computer or home network remotely while connected to Windscribe w/ port forwarding
  • Torrent securely & share files w/o worrying about your ISP snooping on you
  • Use on all your devices simultaneously
  • Get protected by the top-notch firewall that protects you in case of connectivity loss
  • Sign up without an email address
  • Leave no trace or logs while you browse
  • Load your own OpenVPN configurations directly in the Windscribe app

Strict No Logging Policy!

Reviews

  • Tom’s Guide: Very Good
  • PCWorld:
  • TechRadar:

Important Details

  • Redemption: must redeem within 30 days of purchase
  • Unlimited devices
  • Updates included
  • Version 1.83
  • Length of access: 2 years
  • Unlimited data

System Requirements

  • Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8, 10
  • OS X 10.8 or later
  • Linux
  • iOS
  • Android

About the Developer

Internet was created so people across the globe could have access to any type of information, no matter where they are. As the Internet matured, various entities have tried to put up walls to control who sees what, while at the same time stepping up surveillance practices, which range from trying to sell you things you don't need, to prosecution of ordinary citizens for ambiguous crimes.

We at Windscribe believe that what is happening is wrong and fixable. Since the Internet is a product of technology, these problems can be solved by applying other technologies in a smart way.

We aim to develop easy to use yet powerful tools, that allow anyone to circumvent censorship, access geographically restricted content, and minimize their exposure to marketers, criminals and surveillance dragnets. Let's bring back the Internet as it was meant to be.

Terms

  • Unredeemed licenses can be returned for store credit within 15 days of purchase. Once your license is redeemed, all sales are final.