Hello, Private Browsing! Protect Your Online Data on an Unlimited Number of Devices with One Purchase

Mask your physical location from 3rd parties w/ an encrypted tunnel

Access geo-locked content from anywhere

Block ads & trackers and improve your browsing speed w/ the ROBERT feature

Access services on your computer or home network remotely while connected to Windscribe w/ port forwarding

Torrent securely & share files w/o worrying about your ISP snooping on you

Use on all your devices simultaneously

Get protected by the top-notch firewall that protects you in case of connectivity loss

Sign up without an email address

Leave no trace or logs while you browse

Load your own OpenVPN configurations directly in the Windscribe app

Windscribe is much more than a VPN. It's a desktop application and browser extension that work in conjunction to protect your online privacy, unblock websites, and remove ads and trackers from your everyday browsing. With Windscribe, you'll never mess with confusing settings and options menus again; just turn it on on your desktop once, and it's good to go in the background forever. Apart from the easy-to-use interface, one of the biggest benefits of choosing Windscribe's service is that it provides unlimited downloads and unlimited simultaneous connections. You'll find that most VPNs limit you to a maximum of five devices (if that), making Windscribe's offering a great choice for owners of multiple devices and small businesses alike. It's also touted for its above average anonymity, including a strict no-logging policy and anonymous sign-up that doesn't even require as much as an email address. Why the paid version over the free version? The paid version offers unlimited downloads and unlimited data — making it well worth the purchase. It's no surprise that Canadian-based company, Windscribe, is one of the most recommended VPNs on the market — check out the reviews below for yourself.

