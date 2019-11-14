Create Stunning & Functional WordPress Sites in Minutes with This All-in-One Page Building Tool + Powerful Features

Description
WP Page Builder is an all-in-one WordPress page building tool with every required feature and functionality inside. Whether you're a professional or a beginner, you can build an awesome website quickly using its robust features. A wide variety of predesigned templates are given inside WP Page Builder. Choose any layout you want, customize them with your content, and witness how to make a complete website in minutes. It’s easier than you can ever imagine. WP Page Builder is the ultimate tool to develop your website. Absolutely no coding required!
Featured in Smashing Magazine, Design Shack, Designmodo, and Product Hunt
- Enjoy a whole new site-building experience w/ the best website builder features & state-of-the-art elements
- Experience the utmost flexibility in building layouts for your web pages
- Save your blocks & reuse on any page of website
- Make your website development workflow a lot faster & easier w/ ready-to-use design blocks
- Design your site w/ elements like texts, images, icons & buttons w/ the collection of add-ons
Unlimited License
- Unlimited licenses
- 1 year plugin update
- 1 year priority support
System Requirements
- PHP 7 or later
- WordPress 5 or later
Important Details
- Length of access: lifetime
- This plan is only available to new users
- Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
- Access options: desktop & mobile
- Software version: 1.0.8
- Updates included
What's New
- Divider add-on pro added
- Added Timeline add-on
- Font Awesom 5 supported
About the Developer
Themeum is a state of the art WordPress themes and plugins development company on a mission to upgrade your
WordPress experience with high-quality WordPress themes and plugins.