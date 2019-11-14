Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

WP Page Builder Unlimited License Plan: Lifetime Subscription

Create Stunning & Functional WordPress Sites in Minutes with This All-in-One Page Building Tool + Powerful Features

by Themeum
Description

WP Page Builder is an all-in-one WordPress page building tool with every required feature and functionality inside. Whether you're a professional or a beginner, you can build an awesome website quickly using its robust features. A wide variety of predesigned templates are given inside WP Page Builder. Choose any layout you want, customize them with your content, and witness how to make a complete website in minutes. It’s easier than you can ever imagine. WP Page Builder is the ultimate tool to develop your website. Absolutely no coding required!

  • Enjoy a whole new site-building experience w/ the best website builder features & state-of-the-art elements
  • Experience the utmost flexibility in building layouts for your web pages
  • Save your blocks & reuse on any page of website
  • Make your website development workflow a lot faster & easier w/ ready-to-use design blocks
  • Design your site w/ elements like texts, images, icons & buttons w/ the collection of add-ons
Featured in Smashing Magazine, Design Shack, Designmodo, and Product Hunt

Unlimited License

  • Unlimited licenses
  • 1 year plugin update
  • 1 year priority support

System Requirements

  • PHP 7 or later
  • WordPress 5 or later

Important Details

  • Length of access: lifetime
  • This plan is only available to new users
  • Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  • Access options: desktop & mobile
  • Software version: 1.0.8
  • Updates included

What's New

  • Divider add-on pro added
  • Added Timeline add-on
  • Font Awesom 5 supported

About the Developer

Themeum is a state of the art WordPress themes and plugins development company on a mission to upgrade your WordPress experience with high-quality WordPress themes and plugins.

Terms

  • Unredeemed licenses can be returned for store credit within 15 days of purchase. Once your license is redeemed, all sales are final.