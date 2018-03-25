The best place to start building a WordPress is with a theme, and this collection of 42 fully customizable themes will give you as good a start as you're going to get! With a wide variety of options available, all of which have been optimized for a swift user experience, you'll have the foundations on which to build your WordPress site.
Access 42 themes in various categories, from restaurants to WooCommerce
Customize themes w/ your logo, Google Analytics tracking code, colors, & more
Edit one file & translate it into any language you want
One of the greatest tools of WordPress is its ability to expand via plugins. Every site is unique, and this set of twenty premium plugins will help you enhance and customize your site to your liking. With integrations for Facebook, marketing graphics, and instant messaging, among many others, you'll be able to make your site work just the way you'd like it to.
Access 23 premium plugins, like Facebook List Builder, WP Timeline, WSO Graphic Editor, & many more
Simply upload & activate to get plugins working
Automatically maintain plugins that are compatible w/ the most recent updates in WordPress
Expanding the reach of your WordPress, HTML templates are more readily customizable for web designers and allow for a greater user experience on mobile. This collection of 25 templates covers everything from the hotel industry to music so you can find just what you're looking for, and build the specific site of your dreams.
Access 25 ready-made HTML templates in niches as diverse as ecommerce & travel
Designed w/ emphasis on end-user experience so you don't have to worry about it
Mobile-friendly design lets users browse your site easily on their phones
There's no point in building out and designing a WordPress if users can't access the site. SSDPage offers turbocharged SSD web hosting with free CDN, free backups, one-click Softaculous script installation, and a ton of other features. With this year of hosting, your WordPress will run seamlessly and be extremely flexible for any updates you need.
Get one year of hosting for unlimited sites & unlimited visitors
Litespeed web server can deliver dynamic content up to 40x faster than Apache
One-click script installer lets you install over 300 web scripts to keep your site more flexible
Cloudflare CDN offers swift website performance to your worldwide clients
CageFS prevents hackers from scanning the server for vulnerable files
High-velocity pure SSD disk power your website data up to 300% faster than HDD drives
PHP7 & HTTP/2 enhance the speed at which your site is delivered to users
Free cPanel migration migrates your WordPress to SSDPage servers w/ ease