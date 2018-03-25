Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

What's Included

42 Wpbasin WordPress Themes
$2,058 Value
23 Wpbasin WordPress Plugins
$780 Value
25 Wpbasin HTML Templates
$780 Value
SSDPage Hosting: 1-Yr Subscription
$47.40 Value

Product Details

42 Wpbasin WordPress Themes

Start Your WordPress Journey with Customizable Themes

By Filebasin | in Online Courses

The best place to start building a WordPress is with a theme, and this collection of 42 fully customizable themes will give you as good a start as you're going to get! With a wide variety of options available, all of which have been optimized for a swift user experience, you'll have the foundations on which to build your WordPress site.

  • Access 42 themes in various categories, from restaurants to WooCommerce
  • Customize themes w/ your logo, Google Analytics tracking code, colors, & more
  • Edit one file & translate it into any language you want

Details & Requirements

  • 42 WordPress themes
  • To browse the library, click here

23 Wpbasin WordPress Plugins

Expand Your Site with 23 Premium Plugins

By Filebasin | in Apps + Software

One of the greatest tools of WordPress is its ability to expand via plugins. Every site is unique, and this set of twenty premium plugins will help you enhance and customize your site to your liking. With integrations for Facebook, marketing graphics, and instant messaging, among many others, you'll be able to make your site work just the way you'd like it to.

  • Access 23 premium plugins, like Facebook List Builder, WP Timeline, WSO Graphic Editor, & many more
  • Simply upload & activate to get plugins working
  • Automatically maintain plugins that are compatible w/ the most recent updates in WordPress

Details & Requirements

  • 23 WordPress plugins
  • To browse the library, click here

25 Wpbasin HTML Templates

Incorporate Greater Design to Your WordPress with 25 HTML Templates

By Filebasin | in Apps + Software

Expanding the reach of your WordPress, HTML templates are more readily customizable for web designers and allow for a greater user experience on mobile. This collection of 25 templates covers everything from the hotel industry to music so you can find just what you're looking for, and build the specific site of your dreams.

  • Access 25 ready-made HTML templates in niches as diverse as ecommerce & travel
  • Designed w/ emphasis on end-user experience so you don't have to worry about it
  • Mobile-friendly design lets users browse your site easily on their phones

Details & Requirements

  • 25 HTML templates
  • To browse the library, click here

SSDPage Hosting: 1-Yr Subscription

Time to Get Your WordPress Off the Ground with A Year of Premium Hosting Services

By Filebasin | in Apps + Software

There's no point in building out and designing a WordPress if users can't access the site. SSDPage offers turbocharged SSD web hosting with free CDN, free backups, one-click Softaculous script installation, and a ton of other features. With this year of hosting, your WordPress will run seamlessly and be extremely flexible for any updates you need.

  • Get one year of hosting for unlimited sites & unlimited visitors
  • Litespeed web server can deliver dynamic content up to 40x faster than Apache
  • One-click script installer lets you install over 300 web scripts to keep your site more flexible
  • Cloudflare CDN offers swift website performance to your worldwide clients
  • CageFS prevents hackers from scanning the server for vulnerable files
  • High-velocity pure SSD disk power your website data up to 300% faster than HDD drives
  • PHP7 & HTTP/2 enhance the speed at which your site is delivered to users
  • Free cPanel migration migrates your WordPress to SSDPage servers w/ ease

Details & Requirements

  • Unlimited websites
  • 10GB SSD storage
  • Unlimited visitors
  • Free Cloudfare CDN
  • Free backups
  • Length of access: 1 year

Terms

  • Instant digital redemption

