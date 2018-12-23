Draft Your Next Screenplay with Real-Time Collaboration & Industry-Standard Formatting

Description

Draft your screenplay & collaborate in real time

Outline your story via the real-time collaborative cork board

Write on or offline seamlessly w/ local backups & auto-sync

Import & export to Final Draft, Celtx, Fountain, Word & more

Write w/ industry-standard formatting, locked pages/scenes, revisions & .fdx compatibility

Edit, color & move index cards on the real-time collaborative cork board

Easily view changes filtered by date, writer & time

If you're set on drafting the next great screenplay, you'd be remiss to do it without WriterDuet. Simple, intuitive, and built for collaboration, WriterDuet is the screenwriting software designed for screenwriters by screenwriters. Whether you're working with a friend or an entire team, WriterDuet lets you work together in real time. You can outline your ideas on a collaborative cork board, write with industry-standard formatting, and easily import/export your work to Final Draft, Fountain, Word & more writing platforms.

Reviews