Draft Your Next Screenplay with Real-Time Collaboration & Industry-Standard Formatting

Description
If you're set on drafting the next great screenplay, you'd be remiss to do it without WriterDuet. Simple, intuitive, and built for collaboration, WriterDuet is the screenwriting software designed for screenwriters by screenwriters. Whether you're working with a friend or an entire team, WriterDuet lets you work together in real time. You can outline your ideas on a collaborative cork board, write with industry-standard formatting, and easily import/export your work to Final Draft, Fountain, Word & more writing platforms.
Ed Solomon (Men in Black): "The most intuitive, most user-friendly scriptwriting software I've ever used"
- Draft your screenplay & collaborate in real time
- Outline your story via the real-time collaborative cork board
- Write on or offline seamlessly w/ local backups & auto-sync
- Import & export to Final Draft, Celtx, Fountain, Word & more
- Write w/ industry-standard formatting, locked pages/scenes, revisions & .fdx compatibility
- Edit, color & move index cards on the real-time collaborative cork board
- Easily view changes filtered by date, writer & time
Reviews
- Christopher Ford (Spider-Man: Homecoming): "WriterDuet helped me escape Final Draft. Being web-based gives me the flexibility to write anywhere on any system. And I never have to worry about crashes and lost hours of work ever again. ...I recommend it to every other screenwriter I meet."
- Andy Bobrow (Community): "The app saves my whole thought process for me. On top of that, these guys are iterating the app so fast, they're running circles around the industry leader. WriterDuet definitely feels like the future."
System Requirements
- Internet connection required
Important Details
- Length of access: lifetime
- Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
- Available to new users only
About the Developer
Created in 2013 by Guy Goldstein, WriterDuet has grown from a fun weekend project to show off at SXSW to an industry standard used by professionals across the globe. Powered by Google's Firebase service, WriterDuet allows you to write in real-time with anyone, anywhere.