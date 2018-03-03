Act Fast on This Limited Deal to Enjoy 3 Months of Online Multiplayer Gaming, Free Games & Exclusive Discounts

It's time to unleash the full power of your Xbox! With amazing online multiplayer functionality, you'll battle top players from around the world in Call of Duty
, Halo
, and much more. If that's not reason enough to pull the trigger, the subscription also delivers an epic monthly collection of free games
. Topped off with exclusive discounts (even up to 75% off), this membership pays for itself on day one.
- Free games (up to $700-worth per year)
- Exclusive discounts & deals
- Online multiplayer & matchmaking
- Player-powered reputation system for the best possible experience
- Multiplayer network powered by over 300,000 servers
- Advanced network helps eliminate lag & cheating