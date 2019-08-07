Pump Up Your Workout Wirelessly & Recharge Fast with These Bluetooth Headphones + Charging Dock

Description

Play audio from any Bluetooth-supported device

Jog or work out without worrying about your ergonomically-designed earphones falling out

Listen to your favorite music for up to 6 hours on a single charge

Recharge your earphones on the go w/ the included charging dock

The XT9 True Wireless Fitness Headphones feature cutting-edge Bluetooth technology so that you can enjoy your music wirelessly while on the go or working out. These headphones are ergonomically designed to sit comfortably in and around your ears so you can do any activity without having to worry about them falling out. You can also play audio with one earphone or both because each piece has its own speaker, Bluetooth chip, battery, and mic. Each earphone also comes with an extra-large lithium-ion battery for extended playtime, and a charging dock so you can recharge on the go.