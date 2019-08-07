Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

XT9 True Wireless Fitness Headphones with Charging Dock

Pump Up Your Workout Wirelessly & Recharge Fast with These Bluetooth Headphones + Charging Dock

$44.99 $119.00
by 1Voice
Description

The XT9 True Wireless Fitness Headphones feature cutting-edge Bluetooth technology so that you can enjoy your music wirelessly while on the go or working out. These headphones are ergonomically designed to sit comfortably in and around your ears so you can do any activity without having to worry about them falling out. You can also play audio with one earphone or both because each piece has its own speaker, Bluetooth chip, battery, and mic. Each earphone also comes with an extra-large lithium-ion battery for extended playtime, and a charging dock so you can recharge on the go.

  • Play audio from any Bluetooth-supported device
  • Jog or work out without worrying about your ergonomically-designed earphones falling out
  • Listen to your favorite music for up to 6 hours on a single charge
  • Recharge your earphones on the go w/ the included charging dock

Specs

  • Material: metal
  • Product size: 8”H x 8”L x 3”W
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Bluetooth distance: 33 ft
  • Battery size: 80mAh per ear bud
  • Play time: 6 hours
  • Charging dock battery size: 400mAh
  • Charging dock can recharge ear buds 2-3 times on a single charge

Compatibility

  • Bluetooth-enabled devices

Includes

  • XT9 True Wireless Fitness Headphones
  • Charging cable
  • Charging dock

