Record Your Extreme Activities In 4K HD Quality

4K recording ability & 12 MP still photo resolution gives you crystal clear imaging

Built-in WiFi & companion app allow for screen mirroring on your smartphone

Waterproof casing is rated for up to 98 feet deep

Wireless wrist remote lets you remotely take pictures from up to 33 feet away

Variety of mounts & accessories let you mount the camera virtually anywhere

Action star in the making? Accelerate your rise to prominence with the XtremePro HD Action Cam! This 4K HD camera records in picture perfect quality while the included mounts will allow you to record from virtually anywhere. Attach it to your car, your bike, your helmet - anywhere you're going extreme.