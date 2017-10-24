Record Your Extreme Activities In 4K HD Quality

Action star in the making? Accelerate your rise to prominence with the XtremePro HD Action Cam! This 4K HD camera records in picture perfect quality while the included mounts will allow you to record from virtually anywhere. Attach it to your car, your bike, your helmet - anywhere you're going extreme.
- 4K recording ability & 12 MP still photo resolution gives you crystal clear imaging
- Built-in WiFi & companion app allow for screen mirroring on your smartphone
- Waterproof casing is rated for up to 98 feet deep
- Wireless wrist remote lets you remotely take pictures from up to 33 feet away
- Variety of mounts & accessories let you mount the camera virtually anywhere