XtremePro 4K Ultra HD Action Cam with Mounts

Record Your Extreme Activities In 4K HD Quality

by Neva Tech
Action star in the making? Accelerate your rise to prominence with the XtremePro HD Action Cam! This 4K HD camera records in picture perfect quality while the included mounts will allow you to record from virtually anywhere. Attach it to your car, your bike, your helmet - anywhere you're going extreme.

  • 4K recording ability & 12 MP still photo resolution gives you crystal clear imaging
  • Built-in WiFi & companion app allow for screen mirroring on your smartphone
  • Waterproof casing is rated for up to 98 feet deep
  • Wireless wrist remote lets you remotely take pictures from up to 33 feet away
  • Variety of mounts & accessories let you mount the camera virtually anywhere

Details & Requirements

  • Video resolution: 4K/25fps, 1080p/60fps, 720p/120fps
  • Image resolution: 12 MP
  • Wrist remote range: 33 feet, up to 10 feet underwater
  • Screen: 2" LCD
  • Battery life: 1.5 hours
  • Waterproof casing up to 98 feet
  • Lens: 170º wide angle
  • Storage: Micro SDHC card (not included)
  • Sensor: SONY179
  • Dimensions: 2.33" x 1.15" x 1.61"

Compatibility

  • Free app compatible with Android and iOS

Includes

  • XtremePro action cam
  • Wireless wrist remote
  • HDMI cable
  • Waterproof mount
  • Car dash mount
  • Bike mount
  • Cleaning cloth

