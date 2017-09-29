Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

HD Wide Angle Waterproof Action Cam

Capture Action Shots In All Their Glory with This Portable, Waterproof Camera

The HD Wide Angle Waterproof Action Cam features 1080p recording, with the option to film in loops or capture high-quality photos with the 12MP lens. Designed to be jitter-free, with a wide-angle lens, this durable camera is just the thing to capture fast-paced action wherever you go. Even if that's underwater!

  • Take pictures or capture video up to 30 meters under water
  • Attach to your arm, safety helmet, bike, car, or one of the three mounts included
  • Capture shots in single shot, continuous shooting, or self-timer modes
Note: No WiFi or SD card included

Details & Requirements

  • Lens: 140º HD wide-angle lens
  • Waterproof to 30 meters
  • Focus: 12cm - infinite
  • Display: 2" LTPS LCD
  • Photo: 12M/5M/3M/2M/1M
  • Video resolution: 1080p @ 30fps
  • Audio: WAV format (bitrate: 176kbps)
  • Input/output: USB 2.0
  • Storage: supports TF card, micro SDHC Class10 up to 32GB (not included)
  • Shutter: electronic
  • Rechargeable battery life: up to 120 minutes
  • Languages: English, French, Italian, Russian, Spanish, Chinese

Includes

  • HD Wide Angle Waterproof Action Cam
  • Waterproof housing
  • Handle bar/pole mount
  • Clip
  • Mount 1
  • Mount 2
  • Mount 3
  • 2 bandages
  • Adhesive
  • USB cable
  • User manual
  • Battery
  • Power charger

Terms

All sales final.
  • Ships Internationally
  • Expected Delivery: Mar 3 - Mar 6
  • Expected International Delivery: Mar 3 - Mar 6