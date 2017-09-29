Capture Action Shots In All Their Glory with This Portable, Waterproof Camera

Take pictures or capture video up to 30 meters under water

Attach to your arm, safety helmet, bike, car, or one of the three mounts included

Capture shots in single shot, continuous shooting, or self-timer modes

The HD Wide Angle Waterproof Action Cam features 1080p recording, with the option to film in loops or capture high-quality photos with the 12MP lens. Designed to be jitter-free, with a wide-angle lens, this durable camera is just the thing to capture fast-paced action wherever you go. Even if that's underwater!