Yaasa Studios Infinity Blanket

Experience the Rejuvenating Brilliance of FDA Determined Celliant® Fabric Technology

Description

Discover the power of FDA Determind Celliant® technology in the Yaasa Infinity Blanket. This blanket increases local blood flow, energy, strength, and endurance through unique Celliant® fiber technology and eco-friendly materials. This patented technology recycles the body's natural heat energy into infrared light, that is then emitted back into the body's tissue offering a range of health benefits.

Successfully funded on Kickstarter and Indiegogo

  • Increases blood flow, aids recovery & enhances rest
  • Absorbs & recycles your body's natural energy without compromising comfort
  • Enhances energy levels to aid recovery after any activity through FDA Determined Celliant® fiber technology
  • Promotes restful sleep by regulating body temperature
  • Aids blood flow thanks to infrared fibers w/ a vasodilator effect which expands blood vessels
  • Produced using green practices in Europe w/ up to 12 plastic watter bottles being recycled in the production of each blanket

Details & Requirements

  • Measurements: 57" x 77"
  • Materials: 28% Celliant® fiber, 72% organic cotton
  • Total weight: 2.25 lbs
  • FDA and CE-recognized

Includes

  • Yaasa Infinity Blanket (full size)

