Experience the Rejuvenating Brilliance of FDA Determined Celliant® Fabric Technology

Description

Increases blood flow, aids recovery & enhances rest

Absorbs & recycles your body's natural energy without compromising comfort

Enhances energy levels to aid recovery after any activity through FDA Determined Celliant® fiber technology

Promotes restful sleep by regulating body temperature

Aids blood flow thanks to infrared fibers w/ a vasodilator effect which expands blood vessels

Produced using green practices in Europe w/ up to 12 plastic watter bottles being recycled in the production of each blanket

Discover the power of FDA Determind Celliant® technology in the Yaasa Infinity Blanket. This blanket increases local blood flow, energy, strength, and endurance through unique Celliant® fiber technology and eco-friendly materials. This patented technology recycles the body's natural heat energy into infrared light, that is then emitted back into the body's tissue offering a range of health benefits.