This Pressure Cooker Lets You Cook Meals Faster with its 15 Instant Touch Microprocessor Cooking Programs

Description

Pressure cook, slow cook, sauté, steam, make cakes, pasteurize, make yogurt, cook rice, make eggs & warm, all in one electric appliance

Choose from 15 instant touch microprocessor cooking programs: Poultry, Meat/Stew, Bean/Chili, Soup, Sauté/Sear, Cake, Rice, Multigrain, Egg, Porridge, Steam, Slow Cook, Keep Warm, Yogurt & Pressure Cook (manual setting)

Make 2 dishes at once w/ the included stainless steel steamer basket & big inner cooking pot

Manually input cooking times & set different pressure levels as desired

Perfect under literal pressure, this 9-in-1 programmable pressure cooker lets you cook meals in less than half the usual time. Pressure cook, slow cook, sauté, steam, make cakes, pasteurize, make yogurt, cook rice, make eggs, and warm, all in this single electric appliance. It has 15 instant touch microprocessor cooking programs, saving you from all the hassle of various appliances for different cooking processes. This kitchen gem also lets you make two dishes at once, thanks to its stainless-steel steamer basket and big inner cooking pot. You can do more in the kitchen with less clutter!