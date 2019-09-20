Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Lifestyle > Kitchen

Yedi 9-in-1 Total Package Instant Programmable Pressure Cooker (Matte Black)

This Pressure Cooker Lets You Cook Meals Faster with its 15 Instant Touch Microprocessor Cooking Programs

Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!
$89 $99.95 10% off
by Yedi Housewares

choose color:

Stainless Steel Copper Matte Black
Add to Cart
Choose Options
Add 1 Year Warranty - $19.99
Add 2 Year Warranty - $24.99
Learn More
Ending In:
wishlist
Ships from vendor within 2 days

Description

Perfect under literal pressure, this 9-in-1 programmable pressure cooker lets you cook meals in less than half the usual time. Pressure cook, slow cook, sauté, steam, make cakes, pasteurize, make yogurt, cook rice, make eggs, and warm, all in this single electric appliance. It has 15 instant touch microprocessor cooking programs, saving you from all the hassle of various appliances for different cooking processes. This kitchen gem also lets you make two dishes at once, thanks to its stainless-steel steamer basket and big inner cooking pot. You can do more in the kitchen with less clutter!

As seen on Oprah's Favorite Things, Good Morning America, The View, Business Insider, and more!

  • Pressure cook, slow cook, sauté, steam, make cakes, pasteurize, make yogurt, cook rice, make eggs & warm, all in one electric appliance
  • Choose from 15 instant touch microprocessor cooking programs: Poultry, Meat/Stew, Bean/Chili, Soup, Sauté/Sear, Cake, Rice, Multigrain, Egg, Porridge, Steam, Slow Cook, Keep Warm, Yogurt & Pressure Cook (manual setting)
  • Make 2 dishes at once w/ the included stainless steel steamer basket & big inner cooking pot
  • Manually input cooking times & set different pressure levels as desired

Specs

  • Color: matte black
  • Materials: stainless steel
  • Product dimensions: 12.6"H x 12.2"L x 13"W
  • 9 appliances in 1
  • 15 instant touch microprocessor cooking programs
  • 2 dishes at once
  • FDA certified & UL certified
  • Custom cooking
  • Safety locking lid
  • Temperature monitor
  • Automatic pressure control
  • Electrical current & temperature fuse
  • Pressure regulation system
  • Smart locking sensors
  • Anti-block shield
  • Automatic temperature control
  • Pressure protection system
  • Heat resistant cooking mitts

Includes

  • Yedi 9-in-1 Total Package Instant Programmable Pressure Cooker (matte black)
    • SS304 inner pot
    • Steamer basket
  • Accessories
    • Measuring cup
    • Rice paddle
    • Ladle
    • Power cord
    • Mini gloves
    • Spare sealing ring
  • Glass lid
  • 2 egg racks (low 45mm & high 100mm)
  • Instruction manual
  • Color recipe book
  • 3 color instruction guides

Shipping

  • Ships to US
  • Expected Delivery: Sep 28 - Oct 5

Terms

  • Manufacturer's 2 year warranty included
  • Defective products are returnable up to 2 years