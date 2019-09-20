This Pressure Cooker Lets You Cook Meals Faster with its 15 Instant Touch Microprocessor Cooking Programs

DescriptionPerfect under literal pressure, this 9-in-1 programmable pressure cooker lets you cook meals in less than half the usual time. Pressure cook, slow cook, sauté, steam, make cakes, pasteurize, make yogurt, cook rice, make eggs, and warm, all in this single electric appliance. It has 15 instant touch microprocessor cooking programs, saving you from all the hassle of various appliances for different cooking processes. This kitchen gem also lets you make two dishes at once, thanks to its stainless-steel steamer basket and big inner cooking pot. You can do more in the kitchen with less clutter!
