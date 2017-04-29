Recharge a Smartphone Up to 10 Times, Fully Charge the New MacBook, & More with This QC 2.0 Power Bank

The smartest way to keep your devices juiced up and ready to go - especially when you know you'll be away from outlets for awhile - is with the ZeroLemon ToughJuice. This high-capacity (30,000mAh), durable external battery holds enough power to charge a smartphone up to ten times, a tablet twice, or even fully charge a MacBook once. With three traditional USB ports, one QuickCharge 2.0 port, and a USB Type-C port, there's virtually no device that this power bank isn't compatible with, and can't charge at a super-fast pace.
- Charge a huge variety of devices fast, including the new, USB Type-C MacBook
- Power devices up fast w/ QC 2.0 charging
- Protect the ToughJuice from damage thanks to the double layer, anti-shock build
- Carry an extra charge anywhere thanks to the portable design