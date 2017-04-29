Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

ZeroLemon ToughJuice 30,000mAh 5-Port Power Bank

Recharge a Smartphone Up to 10 Times, Fully Charge the New MacBook, & More with This QC 2.0 Power Bank

by ZeroLemon
(11)
The smartest way to keep your devices juiced up and ready to go - especially when you know you'll be away from outlets for awhile - is with the ZeroLemon ToughJuice. This high-capacity (30,000mAh), durable external battery holds enough power to charge a smartphone up to ten times, a tablet twice, or even fully charge a MacBook once. With three traditional USB ports, one QuickCharge 2.0 port, and a USB Type-C port, there's virtually no device that this power bank isn't compatible with, and can't charge at a super-fast pace.

  • Charge a huge variety of devices fast, including the new, USB Type-C MacBook
  • Power devices up fast w/ QC 2.0 charging
  • Protect the ToughJuice from damage thanks to the double layer, anti-shock build
  • Carry an extra charge anywhere thanks to the portable design

Details & Requirements

  • Battery capacity: 30,000mAh
  • Dimensions: 7.07" x 3.61" x 1.3"
  • 3 USB outputs: 5V/1A
  • QC 2.0 output: 5V/2.4A, 9V/1.67A, 12V/1.35A
  • Type-C Output: 5V/2.5A (max)
  • Input (Micro-USB and Type-C): 5V/2A (max)

Includes

  • ZeroLemon ToughJuice QC 2.0 Power Bank

