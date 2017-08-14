Dump the Hard Drives & Lock In a Smarter, Reliable Storage Solution with 2TB of Data for Life

Store 1TB of Instant Vault data & 1TB of Cold Storage data for life, w/ no additional costs

Quickly & easily select the files you want to store w/ Smart Selection

Retrieve stored files in approximately 3-5 hours

Enjoy great features: bandwidth throttling, icon overlay, file retention & more

Preview thumbnails of images

Get reliability w/ data stored over multiple facilities & devices

Let's face it, cloud storage can get pricey no matter how good the bargain. That's why Zoolz offers a smarter way to purchase cloud backup based on tiered solutions meant to suit your particular needs. With this lifetime of Cold Storage and Instant Vault, you'll have an extremely affordable place to safely store massive amounts of data that rarely gets revisited, as well as a home for 1TB of data you need to access regularly. This is an extremely affordable solution for that entire mountain of files.