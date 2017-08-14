Get $1 credit for every $25 spent!

Zoolz Cloud Storage: Lifetime of 1TB Instant Vault and 1TB of Cold Storage

Dump the Hard Drives & Lock In a Smarter, Reliable Storage Solution with 2TB of Data for Life

by Zoolz
Let's face it, cloud storage can get pricey no matter how good the bargain. That's why Zoolz offers a smarter way to purchase cloud backup based on tiered solutions meant to suit your particular needs. With this lifetime of Cold Storage and Instant Vault, you'll have an extremely affordable place to safely store massive amounts of data that rarely gets revisited, as well as a home for 1TB of data you need to access regularly. This is an extremely affordable solution for that entire mountain of files.

  • Store 1TB of Instant Vault data & 1TB of Cold Storage data for life, w/ no additional costs
  • Quickly & easily select the files you want to store w/ Smart Selection
  • Retrieve stored files in approximately 3-5 hours
  • Enjoy great features: bandwidth throttling, icon overlay, file retention & more
  • Preview thumbnails of images
  • Get reliability w/ data stored over multiple facilities & devices

Details & Requirements

  • Amazon AWS infrastructure
  • Includes 1TB of Instant Vault storage and 1TB of Cold Storage, 2 users only
  • Instant Vault is drag and drop via web browser
  • Cold Storage has swift auto backup
  • Updates included
  • You may download Zoolz on two machines. You can only restore from a third device, not back up. To back up, you must delete a machine and add the third

Compatibility

  • RAM: 512MB
  • Hard drive space: 200MB
  • Windows XP or later
  • Mac OS X 10.7 or later
  • Android & iOS (viewing only)

Terms

  • Instant digital redemption
  • New customers only
  • Coupons may not be "stacked" for increased space
  • License deadline: redeem within 30 days of purchase
  • Length of access: lifetime