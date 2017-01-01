Your Smartphone Will Get an Added Zoom with This Universal Lens Attachment

Your smartphone's zoom will get an added boost when you've attached the Zoomable 60X Monocular. Providing improved visibility, this attachment brings landscapes, far off animals, sports fields, or anything else off in the distance into clear focus for you to snap amazing pictures. Don't let distance limit your smartphone when the solution is right here.
- Zoom from 40x to 60x for extended visibility
- Attach or remove easily from any smartphone
- Use the included tripod to get a steady shot from far away
- Carry the lens on even the most rugged adventure thanks to its superior craftsmanship & sturdy carrying case